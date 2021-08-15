CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.40. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 28,612 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.82.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 1,010.68% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that CSI Compressco LP will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.04%.

In other news, COO Robert Wesley Price acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,485.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Gill acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,612 shares in the company, valued at $152,930.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 126,130 shares of company stock worth $202,741. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares in the last quarter. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

