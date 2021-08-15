Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.73. 169,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,903. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.89. The company has a market cap of $711.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,402 shares of company stock worth $1,678,581. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

