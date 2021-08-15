Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $28.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25. Cricut has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.36.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 237,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $6,654,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 3,317,970 shares of company stock valued at $100,761,029 over the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cricut stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRCT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cricut currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

