Craig Hallum Cuts PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Price Target to $10.00

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MYPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth about $285,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

