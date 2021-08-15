Craig Hallum Cuts PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Price Target to $10.00

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
MYPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.
PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth about $285,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.
