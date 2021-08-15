comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on comScore in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

SCOR opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. comScore has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a market cap of $280.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.18.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that comScore will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other comScore news, Director Irwin Gotlieb purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Also, Director Brent David Rosenthal purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in comScore in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in comScore by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in comScore by 12.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in comScore by 3.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in comScore by 14.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

