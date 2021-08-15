Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Insider Buys $69,052.50 in Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 2,511 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $69,052.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,347.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CODI opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.00 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 4.5% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CODI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

