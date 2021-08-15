Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $59.32. 7,525,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,653,781. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $272.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

