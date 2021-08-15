CoinPoker (CHP) Price Up 27% Over Last Week

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $7.98 million and $26,893.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 27% against the dollar. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CHP is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

