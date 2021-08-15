CIBC Raises Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$60.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GOOS. TD Securities lowered Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Canada Goose from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.72.

GOOS opened at $36.52 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 6.39%. Research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $54,394,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 55.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,503,000 after purchasing an additional 423,007 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 4.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 2.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 899,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

