Christy Dipietro Acquires 3,000 Shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Stock

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Director Christy Dipietro bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $53,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christy Dipietro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Christy Dipietro bought 3,000 shares of First United stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00.

FUNC opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.73. First United Co. has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.03.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). First United had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that First United Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. First United’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FUNC. TheStreet raised shares of First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First United in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUNC. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in First United during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,969,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First United by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 34,569 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First United by 28.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 30,784 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in First United during the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First United by 95.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 20,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

