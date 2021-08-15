Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Short Interest Down 90.8% in July

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the July 15th total of 327,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHOOF remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 439,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,480. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06. Choom has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

About Choom

Choom Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of cannabis. The company was founded By Craig D. Schneider on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

