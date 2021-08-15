China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

LFC stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.4951 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 4.93%. China Life Insurance’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 222,109.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 666,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 320,457 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 256,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 180,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Life Insurance (LFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.