Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.14 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will report sales of $29.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.25 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported sales of $19.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year sales of $108.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.93 million to $110.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $147.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.89% and a negative return on equity of 61.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSSE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

CSSE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 270,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,746. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 2,009 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $57,457.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,387. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,518. 63.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

