Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CHMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

CHMI opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $155.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 56.76% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.