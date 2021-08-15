Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the July 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.67. 42,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,890. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.30.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $116.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $1.0552 dividend. This is a boost from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 13.37%. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 610.00%.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

