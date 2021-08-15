Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth $2,367,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 88.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,397,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $120.56 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $127.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 11,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $1,259,037.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,138 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

