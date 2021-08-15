Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CP. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.02.

NYSE CP opened at $72.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.29.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

