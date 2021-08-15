Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$144.00 Average PT from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$144.00.

CNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CSFB set a C$122.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

TSE CNR opened at C$134.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$95.21 billion and a PE ratio of 23.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$149.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$132.61.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

