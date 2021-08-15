Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.72.

Canada Goose stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 89.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

