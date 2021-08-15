Canaccord Genuity Lowers BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BSRTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.63.

OTCMKTS BSRTF opened at $15.33 on Thursday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.48.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

