Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 16,150 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,150 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Neuronetics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth $134,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth $158,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 15,200 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $1,497,883. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

