Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 13,877 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,877 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of OptimizeRx worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in OptimizeRx by 6.2% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $565,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,943.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,530 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRX opened at $62.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,071.36 and a beta of 0.65. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $68.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

