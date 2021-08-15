Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 89,000 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,294,000 after buying an additional 237,147 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Change Healthcare by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 25,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Change Healthcare by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,154,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

