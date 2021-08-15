Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,145,000 after buying an additional 69,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,172,000 after buying an additional 42,996 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,151,000 after buying an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.