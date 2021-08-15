Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 33,769 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,769 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,026,000 after purchasing an additional 554,884 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,952,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,010,000 after acquiring an additional 320,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,756,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,844,000 after acquiring an additional 236,588 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG stock opened at $64.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $64.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.72.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,480,166 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.