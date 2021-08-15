BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Raised to C$125.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a C$133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BRP currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $87.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.89. BRP has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $96.44. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 3.01.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in BRP by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 272,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,609,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in BRP by 37.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 39,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BRP by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BRP in the first quarter worth $4,094,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in BRP in the first quarter worth $2,688,000. Institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

