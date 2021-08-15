Brokerages Set Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) PT at $24.40

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $26,396.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,666 shares of company stock valued at $141,909. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 13.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 38.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $304.10 million, a P/E ratio of -37.39, a PEG ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $45.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.48%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

