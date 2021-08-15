Brokerages Set Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Target Price at $9.99

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.99.

HT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,585 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 48,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HT traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.81.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.