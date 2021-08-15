Brokerages Set American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) PT at $34.19

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.19.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. B. Riley increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 4,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $198,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,082,291 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,722,000 after acquiring an additional 748,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

