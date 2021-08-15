Brokerages Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Price Target at $40.90

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.90.

AA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $16,578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alcoa by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 83.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 26,075 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 13.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period.

AA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,835,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,178,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.