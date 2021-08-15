Brokerages Anticipate CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will report $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.73. CONMED posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNMD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,748. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.15, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $69.60 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $131,558.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $5,593,615.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 703.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,731,000 after purchasing an additional 568,055 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in CONMED by 118.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 645,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,327,000 after purchasing an additional 350,239 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED by 77.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,654,000 after purchasing an additional 329,938 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in CONMED during the second quarter worth about $37,324,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $30,368,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

