Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by South Shore Capital Advisors

South Shore Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.2% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $486.16. 854,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $475.19. The company has a market capitalization of $199.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

