Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNTGY. Baader Bank lowered shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Brenntag stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,365. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

