Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,800 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the July 15th total of 771,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

BAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braskem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Braskem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Braskem by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Braskem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Braskem by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Braskem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Shares of NYSE:BAK traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.57. 97,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,899. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75. Braskem has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 811.92% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Braskem will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

