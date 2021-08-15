Boston Trust Walden Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $106.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

