Boston Trust Walden Corp Invests $619,000 in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,475,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,379,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,759,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,004,000. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,392,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $27.52 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88.

