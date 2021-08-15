Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 3,750 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $246.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

