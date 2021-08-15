Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 810 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,643 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 627.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 297.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $39,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,589. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $96.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

