BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of BSTZ stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.38. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

