BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Up 245.0% in July

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 245.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the period. 13.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.74. 10,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,937. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.54. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

