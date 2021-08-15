Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 11.5% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 816.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and $21.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.69 or 0.00330794 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00149951 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00153796 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008893 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.