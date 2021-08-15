Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BHLB. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a sector perform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point reissued a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.80.

BHLB stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.24. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CFO Subhadeep Basu acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,566.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $53,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $674,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,080 shares of company stock worth $215,122. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

