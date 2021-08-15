Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Has $11.41 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,108 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.8% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,041,990,000 after acquiring an additional 375,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the first quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $292.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.56. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $292.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

