Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the July 15th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.14. 363,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
