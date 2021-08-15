Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the July 15th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.14. 363,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

