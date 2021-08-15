Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives $52.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on B. TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of B stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.33. 102,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of B. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

