Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.87 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,735,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 610,963 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Banco Santander by 457.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,621 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

