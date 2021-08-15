Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,735,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

CAR stock opened at $92.01 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

