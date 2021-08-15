AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $201.28 billion, a PE ratio of -90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

