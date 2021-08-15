AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

In related news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $476,367.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,647.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $200,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,924 shares of company stock worth $5,966,733 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.24. The company had a trading volume of 171,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $85.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.91.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

