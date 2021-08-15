ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $173.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to announce sales of $173.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.91 million and the highest is $176.60 million. ATN International reported sales of $111.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year sales of $608.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $605.25 million to $611.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $753.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Shares of ATNI traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.44. The stock had a trading volume of 36,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,641. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $736.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.63 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -188.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ATN International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ATN International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ATN International during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in ATN International by 31.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ATN International by 23.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

